New Albany man facing charges following early morning pursuit

CORYDON, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a New Albany man was arrested and is facing charges after he fled from an Indiana State Trooper in Harrison County, Indiana.

The investigation began around 2:30 a.m. when a state trooper attempted to pull a vehicle over for a traffic stop. Police say the vehicle fled from the trooper southbound on State Road 135. The driver was later identified to be Aaron M. Schweitzberger, 27, of New Albany. Police pursued Schweitzberger through southern Harrison County.

When the vehicle eventually came to a stop, Schweitzberger and a female fled on foot. Authorities say the female has yet to be located.

Officers located approximately 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine along with additional controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Schweitzberger was also found to have outstanding felony warrants through Floyd, Harrison, and Dubois Counties.

Schweitzberger was transported to the Harrison County Jail where he is currently being held on: