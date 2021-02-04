New details after EPD officer is arrested and charged with domestic abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Jamarius Dontae Ward, 33, an officer with Evansville Police, allegedly beat a 6-year-old, nearly breaking the child’s arm in the process, that’s according to an affidavit obtained by Eyewitness News. The incident occurred outside of Ward’s work hours and was not associated with his duties as a police officer.

Ward was arrested Wednesday and charged with two felonies, including domestic violence. He has been suspended indefinitely without pay pending the outcome of the criminal investigation. Ward has been with EPD since January 2012.

According to court records, Ward’s bond was set to $1,500. Chief Billy Bolin said Ward is suspended without pay and was not on duty when the incident happened. Police said the child has severe injuries after being beaten by Ward with a blunt object. Ward was previously suspended in 2016 for allegedly driving on a suspended license. Ward is due back in court Feb. 9.

(This story was originally published on February 4, 2021)