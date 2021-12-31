New details released on Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley’s death

WAYNE CO., IL (WEHT) – New details have been released in the death of Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley.

Illinois State Police say someone saw a vehicle on the side of I-6 and thought they needed help. They called authorities to have someone go check on the person. Sheriff’s Deputy Riley was the one that was sent to check on the driver.

Troopers said that there seemed to be some trouble, and that’s why Riley called for back-up. When another deputy showed up to the scene they found Riley had been shot several times and his patrol car was gone. It was later found abandoned farther east on I-64.