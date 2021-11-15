New information revealed about Mount Vernon double homicide

MOUNT VERNON, Ind (WEHT) – Court documents are revealing more evidence of how a Mount Vernon couple was murdered, and why police think Austin Kusturin did it.

John and Elizabeth Hall were found dead inside their home on November 6. Court documents show that both died of gunshot wounds. According to a probable cause affidavit, a neighbor confronted someone near the Hall’s home in the middle of the night a few days before the Hall’s bodies were found. The documents say that the vehicle that person was driving had one headlight out.

Police say when they caught up with Kusturin, he was driving a vehicle with one headlight out. Police also said they found Kusturin’s finger print on a cellphone stolen from the Halls home and a gun stolen from the home in Kusturin’s storage unit.

The affidavit says Kusturin claims he bought the cellphone from another person and he accused the police of planting the gun in his storage unit. Kusturin will face a judge for his initial court hearing on Tuesday, he is being held on a $1 million bond. The full affidavit can be read below.