New Jersey woman arrested in check fraud scheme in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A New Jersey woman was arrested on October 1 after Evansville Police say she was involved in a check fraud scheme across several states.

According to police, a purse was stolen from Bob’s Gym last month, and a few days later a bank teller had their manager call police when a woman tried to cash a suspicious check. Police say the woman was identified as 37-year-old Jennifer Tritto.

Officers say Tritto told them it was her eighth trip from Florida with the Felony Lane Gang and that she had also been in six other states within the past two months, getting thousands of dollars from a check fraud scheme.

Her bond is set at $1,500.