OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Owensboro Police are still looking for a suspect allegedly involved with robbing a Quality Quick last month.

Police say a white man wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a ball cap entered the store with a handgun demanding money. Sources say the armed robbery took place Feb. 9 after 3 a.m.

Recent photos have been added to the gallery below. Detectives tell us they are investigating and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.