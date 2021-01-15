New sketches bring life to cold case

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT)- There is new hope in a cold case from 2008 after the Vincennes Police Department shared sketches from DNA technology company Parabon Analytics Wednesday.

Tri-State native Paula Gawthorp-Armentrout co-founded Parabon Analytics. The firm uses DNA to predict what people look like, including the suspect from the sexual assault case in Vincennes from 2008. Officials with the company say the technology has been proven nationwide and even helped identify 50 people, primarily in cold cases, in 2020.

But it’s not just recent cases, Dr. Ellen Greytak says the people they helped identify last year came from cases an average of 25 years old. Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketches or has information should contact the Vincennes Police Department.

(This story was originally published on January 14, 2021)