Newburgh man arrested on several child sex crime charges

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) A Newburgh man has been arrested on several charges of sex crimes against children.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Shane Collins, 32, had uploaded images and videos containing child porn to the internet. A search warrant was issued and Collins was arrested following that search of his apartment.

Collins is being held in the Warrick County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 cash bond. If anyone has additional information regarding Mr. Collins, they are asked to contact the Detective’s Office at 812-897-6180.

