VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Vanderburgh County Jail’s website, a Newburgh man is facing over two dozen felony theft charges.

Kenneth Lee Enlow, 38, was booked into the jail Saturday morning on 27 counts of “Theft — Value of Property at least $750 and less than $50,000”.

Although the exact value hasn’t been released, these theft charges allege Enlow stole property ranging anywhere from $20,250 to $1,350,000. The jail could not provide us an affidavit because he was arrested on a warrant.

Enlow was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $1,500 cash bond and has since been released.

This is a developing story. We’re working to get more information on-air and online.

