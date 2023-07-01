HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Newburgh man will spend the next five years in federal prison.

Phillip Abell was sentenced on June 30 after pleading guilty to Possession of Child Porn. Abell was arrested in January 2020 after police searched his home. Court documents say police found storage discs and a custom built desktop, which Abell says he used to search for sexual abuse material.

“Over the course of many years, the defendant trawled through the darkest corners of the internet to find images of the sexual abuse of young children,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “Trafficking in these images furthers the trauma inflicted on innocent children and fuels the desires of criminals with sexual interests in children. The federal prison sentence imposed here demonstrates that our office is committed to working with the FBI and Evansville Police to protect our children from those who desire to do them harm.”