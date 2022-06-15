EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A 35-year-old Texas man is facing over a dozen charges after being arrested Tuesday evening in Vanderburgh County.

Court documents show Ricardo Sandoval Jr is facing 12 child molesting charges and 7 sexual battery charges. A warrant for his arrest was issued on April 28, 2022. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office website lists him as a Karnes City, Texas resident.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ricardo Sandoval Jr was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on June 14 around 8:45 p.m. He was booked into the jail on no bond.