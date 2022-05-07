NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Newburgh Indiana Police Department would like to request the public’s assistance in locating 41 year-old Cassandra Head. She is wanted for questioning in connection of the death of 63 year-old Curtis (Curt) Bradley according to a police spokesperson.

Eyewitness News spoke with Newburgh police and Bradley’s sister Melinda Mitchell. Head had been living with Bradley according to Mitchell.

Mitchell found Bradley dead in his apartment on Washington St. in Newburgh on Nov. 29 after Bradley’s work reported that he was missing. Mitchell and police say that they believe foul play was not involved.

Mitchell and the police confirmed that Bradley’s autopsy results revealed that he died of natural causes. Bradley had a history of heart-related illnesses according to Mitchell.

Officers believe that Head allegedly failed to report Bradley’s death and stole from Bradley. A police spokesperson says that following an investigation, Head allegedly used Bradley’s debit and credit card for purchases near $2,000 and took his cat. The cat has been recovered and returned to the family.

According to the Newburgh Police Department Facebook page, Head currently has a Felony Warrant for Theft. The last known address for Cassandra Head was Owensboro, Kentucky.

Information regarding Cassandra Head may be emailed to Sergeant Ryan McIntosh with the Newburgh Police Department at: rmcintosh@newburghpolice.com or through WeTip.com.