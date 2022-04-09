VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and other charges for his role in the killings of two teenagers fatally shot during a drug-related robbery.

Twenty-one-year-old John Silva II pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, attempted robbery and welfare fraud on Thursday, days before he was set to stand trial a second time in the February 2019 slayings. His first trial last year ended in a mistrial.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports a Porter County judge set a May 20 hearing to determine if he’ll accept Silva’s plea agreement in connection with the killings of 18-year-old Thomas Grill and 19-year-old Molley Lanham.