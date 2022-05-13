OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – A traffic violation led to drug charges in Ohio County this week.

Law enforcement officials say on May 12, The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Beaver Dam for a traffic violation. OCSO says upon approaching the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was thought to be coming from the inside.

OCSO says K9 Astro was deployed and did indicate the presence of narcotics inside of the vehicle. Law enforcement officials say the driver, Mark Coy of Hartford, was found to be in possession of marijuana, various drug paraphernalia, and several oxycodone pills, and driving on a suspended drivers license.

Coy was charged with the following: