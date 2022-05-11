OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted person was charged with several drug offenses.

According to officials, OCSO and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force went to a residence in Cromwell on May 10 to try to apprehend a wanted person.

OCSO says that once detectives arrived at the residence, Robert Scott King was outside in the yard. Law enforcement officials say King was found to be in possession of approximately 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and additional drug paraphernalia.

King was charged with:

Possession of controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense Meth

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia buy/possess

Law enforcement officials say King also was served with an outstanding probation violation warrant. OCSO says King was arrested and transported to the Ohio County Detention Center.