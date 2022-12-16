EVASNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An officer involved shooting has occurred in Evansville.

Evansville Police are on the scene of an officer involved shooting on Third Avenue near Florida Street. The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Few details are being released at this time.

A police spokesperson tells us no Evansville Police officers were injured. One man was receiving medical attention, and officials tell us he has died.

We have a crew at the scene.