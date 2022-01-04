Officer with CCPD gets exposed to an unknown substance while executing three felony warrants of arrest

GREENVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – According to Central City Police, on January 3 they executed three Felony Warrants of Arrest for David Ramey, 38, of Greenville, KY.

Ramey was found to be in possession of suspected crystal Methamphetamine, suspected Fentanyl, several prescription pills and drug paraphernalia. During Rameys arrest an officer with CCPD was exposed to an unknown substance on scene that caused him to have a reaction. While attempting to get the officer medical assistance, Ramey ran from police but was shortly apprehended. The officer suffering from CCPD was then transported to a hospital, where he received treatment and was released.

Central City Police would like to thank Muhlenberg County Dispatch, Greenville Police, Powderly Police, Muhlenberg County Sheriff Office, Central City Fire Department, Muhlenberg County EMS, Commonwealth Attorney Adams and their very own CCPD Chief of Police J. Lindsey for assisting on scene.

