Officers came for a hit and run; arrested someone for leaving the scene of an accident instead

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – On January 1, 2022 Officers arrived near the intersection of US 231 and State Road 162 to a hit and run incident.

After further investigation it was determined the incident occurred near the intersection of US 231 and S Witz Rd. The license plate and description of the vehicle was provided to police.

Police located the suspect vehicle and spoke with the registered owner Yuliet Fuentes Pena. After the investigation was complete, Pena was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident.