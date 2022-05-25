LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Louisville doctor has been charged for an alleged murder-for-hire plot, according to an affidavit released by the United States District Court Western District of Kentucky at Louisville.

According to court documents, on November 25, 2019, a Louisville Metro Police Department detective met with an FBI special agent. The detective believed she had uncovered a murder for hire plot during her investigation into child abuse allegations reported by Stephanie M. Russell against her ex-husband Rick Crabtree.

Court documents say that Crabtree suspected Russell was trying to hire an assassin to get rid of him so she could take custody of their two children. Authorities eventually found more evidence to support this claim, and they got access to text messages sent between Russell and other parties.

Court documents say that ultimately, Russell was given the contact information of an undercover agent for the FBI. Russell was led to believe this agent would be the person who would kill Crabtree, and Russell allegedly went through with the payment.

Russell has since been arrested and charged for involving use of Interstate Commerce Facilities in the Commission of Murder For Hire.

The affidavit is available below.