Ohio Co. man facing sexual misconduct charges

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — An Ohio County man is facing charges of sexual misconduct with a relative.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in September 2019.

Investigators arrested Doren Renfrow. He faces several charges, including rape.

He was booked into the Ohio County Detention Center. His bond is set at $100,000.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)