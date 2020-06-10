Ohio Co. man facing sexual misconduct charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — An Ohio County man is facing charges of sexual misconduct with a relative.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in September 2019.

Investigators arrested Doren Renfrow. He faces several charges, including rape.

He was booked into the Ohio County Detention Center. His bond is set at $100,000.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories