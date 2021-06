HARTFORD, Ky (WEHT) – A man was arrested after a drive-by shooting on Thursday in Ohio County.

Ohio County Sheriff deputies responded to a 911 call around 7:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of State Route 136 in Hartford. Police say Nathan Humphrey, 36, drove by a home and fired a gun at someone.

Police arrested Humphrey at his home soon afterwards. No injuries were reported.