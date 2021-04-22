Ohio County man charged with rape, sexual abuse of a child under 16

OHIO CO., Ky (WEHT) Following an investigation that began in January 2021, an Ohio Countyman is charged with rape and sexual abuse.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations of sexual abuse involving a juvenile a few months ago. During the investigation, they determined that Dylan Kade Gregory, of Beaver Dam, had sexually assaulted a juvenile under the age of 16 on multiple occasions.

Dylan Gregory, Source: Ohio County Detention Center

Gregory is charged with rape, attempted rape, and 20 counts of sexual abuse. He is being held in the Ohio County Jail.

(This story was originally published on April 22, 2021)