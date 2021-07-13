Ohio County man faces several sexual abuse charges

OHIO COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A juvenile has come forward with allegations of sexual abuse against an Ohio County man already indicted on similar charges.

In May, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office began investigating multiple reports of underage girls being abused over the years by Tony Lunsford, 58, of Beaver Dam. At that time, Lunsford was indicted on two counts of rape and 15 counts of sexual abuse with a victim under the age of twelve. Since then, another girl has come forward with similar allegations. A grand jury chose to indict Lunsford on two more counts of rape and 25 additional counts of sexual abuse with a victim under the age of twelve.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact 270-298-4445.