HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to Kentucky VINE (Victim Information and Notification Everyday), escaped Ohio prison inmate James Lee has been moved out of the Henderson County Detention Center.

VINE did not mention where Lee has been transported to. Lee was arrested in Henderson after escaping from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio in May along with another inmate, Bradley Gillespie. Lee was apprehended after a brief foot chase, while Gillespie evaded capture and was found dead in the Ohio River five days later.

At the end of May, Lee was charged with two felony counts of fleeing and evading as well as one count of receiving stolen property. He had previously been convicted in 2021 for charges of burglary, safecracking and breaking and entering, for which he was serving a 20-year sentence.

In October, Lee pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal on his latest charges.