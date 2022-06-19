HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a shots fired call at the Marina Pointe area at the request of the Evansville Police Department in the early hours of June 19. When HCSO arrived on the scene, officers determined the shots came from the Kentucky side of the Marina.

When HCSO deputies arrived on the Kentucky side of the Marina, officers discovered an individual had been shot and already taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. The scene was processed by the HCSO with assistance from EPD.

Names of any victims and medical conditions are not being released at the moment and the incident is still under investigation.