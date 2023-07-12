HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – One suspect in the homicide case of Owensboro teenager Gaymee Paw made a court appearance.

Officials say the teenage boy that is charged in the homicide had a court appearance in Daviess District Court, Juvenile Division for an arraignment. Officials say the judge advised the accused of their rights and of the charges against them, and in this case, the judge entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of the individual.

A news release says after some argument and discussion, a date was chosen for a Transfer Hearing. Officials say the date for the Transfer Hearing is tentatively scheduled for September 6, at which time the Commonwealth will seek to have this matter transferred to adult court.

The news release says the other individual that has been charged in connection with the above homicide did not have a court appearance Wednesday. Officials say at this time, officials have no further information to give on this particular individual’s case.