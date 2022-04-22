GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The driver in an accident that resulted in a one year-old passenger dying was arrested and charged on Friday.

Beech Creek native Kaitlyn Piper, 25, was charged with murder, 1st degree assault, driving under the influence and persistent felony offender 2nd degree. She had been lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

The Muhlenberg County Grand Jury returned indictment warrants on Piper after the officer working the case presented his investigation to the jury.

Police say Piper was traveling northbound on Kentucky Highway 189 with two juvenile passengers, including the one year-old on April 30, 2021. Her car drifted across the southbound lane and collided with a tree after she ran off the road according to a police spokesperson.

Authorities say none of the occupants of the vehicle were properly restrained. The one year-old died from injuries that occurred from the accident according to the Muhlenberg County Coroner. Piper and the other juvenile were treated for their injuries.