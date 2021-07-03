Ontario man arrested on drug charges in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A man from Canada was arrested on drug charges in Gibson County on Wednesday.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy attempted to pull over a semitrailer that was unable to maintain its lane of travel on U.S. 41 while it was traveling southbound from Princeton. Police say the driver, later identified as Sandeep Singh, 35, from Ontario, initially refused to pull over until being forced to stop with assistance from another deputy. Deputies say they found drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance inside of the vehicle.

Singh was transported to the Gibson County Jail and was charged with resisting law enforcement-fleeing, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has since posted a $1500 bond.