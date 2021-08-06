OPD: 15-year-old stabbed several times

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Detectives are investigating after a 15-year-old was stabbed several times on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Churchill Court just after 10 p.m. Police say they found a teen with stab wounds and also found a 20-year-old with several cuts to his face. Both were transported to a hospital and were treated for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe it started with a fight between a large group of people.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.