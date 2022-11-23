OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) has posted about a scam that involves someone claiming to be from OPD.

Police say a number of citizens have been contacted recently by someone claiming to be from the OPD and that a warrant has been issued. Police confirm this is a scam, and to please not give anyone personal information over the phone if you did not initiate the call.

OPD advises if you receive a call that seems suspicious, you can contact the company or agency to verify the legitimacy of the call. You can also report this activity to the Internet Crime Complaint Center here.