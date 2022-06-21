OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department arrested Stephen Haught, 19 of Utica after an unrelated investigation turned up evidence that led detectives to him.

OPD said this evidence linked him to a robbery on June 20 at Quality Quick. The suspect was described as a black male subject wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, mask and blue rubber gloves.

Police reports said the suspect approached the clerk, brandished a handgun and demanded money before leaving the store.

Police said detectives investigated and watched the video of the robbery. Haught was then transported to Daviess County Detention

Center.

He is charged with one count of Robbery in the 1st degree.