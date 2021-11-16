OPD asking for help investigating stabbing

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro Police are investigating after a woman is found at a hotel with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities were called to the Days Inn on New Hartford Road around 6:53 a.m. Tuesday. The call was originally for a suicide attempt. When officers arrived, they located an adult female with multiple stab wounds and other injuries consistent with an assault. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270- 687-8484.