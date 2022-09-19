OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – On September 18, around 10 a.m., officers with the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) were dispatched to a firearm discharge in the area of West 7th Street and Orchard Street.

OPD says officers found two adults who said they had been shot at while traveling in a vehicle. Police say there was also a five-year-old in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Officers say no injuries were reported and no damage was found.

OPD says officers found Trayvon Rogers, 18, of Owensboro, in the area. Police say detectives were able to confirm that Rogers was the suspect.

OPD says Rogers was arrested for 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree for this incident and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center. Previous charges include: