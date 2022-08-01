OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) sent at least one juvenile to Warren Regional Juvenile Detention after a report of someone firing a firearm.

Police say on August 1, at 12:24 a.m., OPD responded to the 1300 block of West 7th Street in reference to a group of juveniles who had possibly fired a handgun. OPD says officers were given a description of one juvenile that was suspected to be responsible for the firearm discharge. Police say when officers arrived, the group of juveniles fled on foot.

OPD says officers initiated a foot pursuit of the juvenile believed to have been armed. Police say during the foot pursuit, the juvenile was observed by officers discarding what was later discovered to be a firearm and taken into custody a short time later. Officers say further investigation revealed that the firearm had been stolen from a location in the county and reported to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. OPD says the juvenile was also found to be in possession of more ammunition, marijuana, and items consistent with drug trafficking when taken into custody.

Police say this juvenile was transported to Warren Regional Juvenile Detention for:

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Possession of Handgun by Minor, 2nd or subsequent offense

Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (on foot)

Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 oz) – 1st Offense (Enhancement)

OPD says the juvenile has been previously charged with: