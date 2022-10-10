OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Officers with the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) say they arrested a juvenile who had an illegally manufactured fully automatic handgun.

OPD says on October 10 at 2:19 a.m., an officer saw two juveniles walking in a residential area. Police say one of the juveniles matched the clothing description given for a missing person reported to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Officers say when approached by the officer, the juveniles fled on foot.

OPD says officers located and apprehended one of the juveniles but did not locate the second who matched the missing person’s description. Police say the juvenile that was apprehended was confirmed to be in possession of a handgun that had been illegally converted to be fully automatic.

OPD says the juvenile was charged with:

Possession of Handgun by a Minor, 1st Offense

Possession of Marijuana (Enhancement)

Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot) (Enhancement)

Police say detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division have provided information to federal law enforcement partners regarding illegally purchased/possessed firearms including the converted fully automatic firearm seized during this investigation.