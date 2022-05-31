OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to a shots fired call on Memorial Day.

OPD says on May 30 around 1:30 p.m. they responded to the area of West 9th Street and Gardenside Drive for a firearm discharge. Police say upon arrival officers interviewed many witnesses who were present, and officers located an unoccupied detached garage that had been struck two times by gunfire. OPD says no one was injured.

Police say detectives responded to investigate. Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.