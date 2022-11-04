OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says it arrested a juvenile who had a firearm.

OPD says on November 3, at 7:21 p.m., an officer responded to a report of a juvenile in possession of a firearm. Police say upon arrival, the officer recovered the firearm as well as multiple credit cards that were determined to be stolen. Officers say the juvenile was lodged in the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say the juvenile was charged with:

Possession of Handgun by a Minor, 1st degree Offense

Receiving Stolen Property

Officers say the juvenile has previously been charged with:

Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree

OPD says as with several of its recent firearms related investigations, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division have provided information to federal law enforcement partners regarding illegally purchased/possessed firearms including the firearm seized during this investigation.