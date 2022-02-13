OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday morning, an Owensboro Quality Convenience was target of yet another armed robbery in the city. Eyewitness News reported Saturday on the trend of robberies happening in the area.

Sunday’s hold-up makes for the fourth armed robbery in Owensboro in eight days. Owensboro Police tell us a tall white man wearing a brown jacket and mask entered the Quality Convenience with a handgun and demanded money.

Law enforcement officials tell us the man fled from the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. OPD says their detectives are investigating the robberies and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.