OPD investigating shooting at Kendall Perkins Park

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Kendall Perkins Park Thursday around 4:30 p.m. When police arrived on scene, they found evidence of a shooting, but no victim or suspect.

Police were informed that a 20-year-old had arrived at the ER with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.