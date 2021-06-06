OPD investigating shooting of teen

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the 1200 block of West 7th Street.

Police responded to a reported firearm discharge just after 3 a.m. on Sunday. Officers say a 17-year-old male had a single gunshot wound and was transported to an Owensboro Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.