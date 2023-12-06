HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department says that a juvenile is facing charges following a swatting call against an Owensboro High School.

OPD says that officers spoke with the school principal on Wednesday, who told them she had received a text message from a student using a Text Now app, stating that he planned to commit a school shooting the next day.

Authorities say detectives were able to make contact with the student who allegedly sent the message and determined that an individual had been posing as the student. They eventually tracked down the actual sender of the message, a juvenile male, at his residence.

Following questioning by the police, the juvenile was charged with Second-Degree Terroristic Threatening and sent to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center. OPD states the juvenile has previously faced multiple charges including terroristic threatening, burglary and possession of a handgun by a minor.