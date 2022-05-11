OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – In late January, Owensboro Police Department says a firearm went off and shot a vehicle multiple times, but no one was injured. Since then, more details have become available.

OPD says Kobe Smith, 19, and a juvenile received additional charges since then. OPD says more charges have been made since those additional ones, and they involve the juvenile that was with Smith at the time. OPD says the male juvenile has been charged with:

2 counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

1 count of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Police say, originally, this juvenile was charged the night of this firearm discharge with Possession of a Handgun by a Minor, 1st Offense, and released by the Court Designated Workers office. OPD says that following this juvenile’s release, detectives continued the investigation and determined the juvenile was directly involved in the shooting and a juvenile pickup order was obtained on January 25. Police learned this juvenile fled the Owensboro area after learning of his pick-up order.

OPD says it continued conducting a focused investigation, and once it was determined the juvenile returned to the area, officers were able to find him and serve the pick-up order on May 11.

Police say the juvenile is being held at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.