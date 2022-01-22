OPD: Juvenile injured during shooting believed to recover

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Early Saturday morning around 12:20 a.m., the Owensboro Police Department tell us they responded to the 3900 block of Carpenter Drive for a reported shooting.

According to police reports, OPD found a juvenile on scene with a gunshot wound. Police say the juvenile was transported to a hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement officials tell us an occupied residence was struck with gunfire as well, but no one inside was hurt.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Police say the incident is still under investigation.