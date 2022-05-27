OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A juvenile involved in a shooting case that killed a 38-year-old man has received an additional charge.

The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says during the ongoing investigation into this homicide on Arlington Drive, detectives were able to determine the handgun used in this case was stolen. Police say detectives charged the 17-year-old juvenile in this case with an additional charge of Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm).

The juvenile continues to be held at the Warren Regional Detention Center.

