OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) reports that a juvenile on Owensboro’s west side was shot at on Sunday.

Police responded around 2:07 p.m. to West 7th Street and Crabtree Avenue for a report of a firearm discharge. Police say officers determined a juvenile on a moped had been shot at by another juvenile.

OPD says detectives were able to locate the male juvenile, 14, who was charged with 1 count of Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree and 1 count of Possession of a Handgun by a Minor (1st Offense). The juvenile was lodged in the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

OPD says detectives continue to investigate and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.