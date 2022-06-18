OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after arriving at the Owensboro Fire Department with a gunshot wound.

The Owensboro Police Department says officers responded to a firearm discharge call around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Poplar Street and West 5th Street. As officers were responding, police say a juvenile arrived at the Owensboro Fire Department, Station # 1 (512 West 9th Street) with a single gunshot wound.

According to authorities, the juvenile was transported to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe the juvenile was shot on West 5th Street where the original firearm discharge was reported.

Detectives responded and are currently investigating. Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.