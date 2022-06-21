OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A juvenile stole another juvenile’s vehicle, according to the Owensboro Police Department.

OPD said on June 13, the Owensboro Police Department responded to 3000 Heartland Crossing Boulevard for a Robbery in which a juvenile brandished a handgun and forced the victim, who was also a juvenile, from their vehicle. Police say the juvenile stole the victim’s vehicle, which was recovered later that day by OPD officers.

Police said detectives figured out a suspect in the case and obtained a juvenile pickup order for Robbery 1st Degree. OPD says on June 21, OPD officers located the juvenile and following a foot chase, took the juvenile into custody and served the pickup order.

Police said the juvenile was found to have been in possession of a handgun and ammunition. OPD said in addition to Robbery 1st Degree, the juvenile was also charged with Possession of Handgun by a Minor, 1st Offense and Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot). Police said the juvenile was transported to the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

OPD said the juvenile was previously charged in a shooting in September 2021 in which an adult male suffered a single gunshot wound. The resulting charges were:

Assault 1st Degree,

Robbery 1st Degree,

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree,

Leaving the Scene of an accident – Failure to Render Aid, and

Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree.

The juvenile was lodged at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center briefly in reference to those charges and upon his release was placed on an ankle monitor. Police said the juvenile has also been charged in the past with the following: