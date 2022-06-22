OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police found a juvenile with a handgun and a long list of charges on Tuesday while executing a search warrant related to a narcotics investigation.
OPD says on June 21, the Owensboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit along with Patrol Officers conducted a search warrant in the 2000 block of West 9th Street related to an ongoing Narcotics Investigation. Police say a juvenile was located that had multiple pick-up orders who was armed with a handgun.
Police say this juvenile was charged with:
- Possession of Handgun by a Minor – 1st Offense
- Escape – 3rd Degree (2 Counts)
- Fleeing or Evading Police – 1st Degree
- Resisting Arrest
- Disorderly Conduct – 2nd Degree
- Terroristic Threatening – 3rd Degree
- Possession of Controlled Substance – 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Opiates)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess
OPD says the juvenile was transported to the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center for these charges along with three juvenile pick-up orders. Police say these orders stemmed from three separate investigations in which officers have been attempting to locate the juvenile. Police say the charges listed on the juvenile pick-up orders included:
- Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree (Police Officer)
- Menacing
- Receiving Stolen Property – Under $10,000
- Fleeing or Evading Police – 2nd Degree
- Resisting Arrest Owensboro Police Department
- Theft by Unlawful Taking – Automobile under $10,000
- Receiving Stolen Property – Under $500
- Fleeing or Evading Police – 2nd Degree
- Criminal Trespass – 3rd Degree
OPD says this juvenile had previously been lodged at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center briefly on one occasion, but had numerous other charges that include:
- Assault – 3rd Degree (Police Officer)
- Abuse of a Teacher
- Receiving Stolen Property – Under $10,000
- Theft by Unlawful Taking – Automobile under $10,000
- Promoting Contraband – 1st Degree
- Assault – 4th Degree (2 Counts)
- Fleeing or Evading Police (3 Counts)
- Resisting Arrest (3 Counts)
- Disorderly Conduct (6 Counts)
- Receiving Stolen Property – Under $500
- Theft by Unlawful Taking – Shoplifting under $500
- Giving Officer False Identifying Information
- Criminal Mischief – 3rd Degree (3 Counts)
- Terroristic Threatening – 3rd Degree
- Menacing
- Criminal Trespassing – 3rd Degree (3 Counts)
- Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess
- Possession of Marijuana (2 Counts)
- No Operators License