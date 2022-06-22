OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police found a juvenile with a handgun and a long list of charges on Tuesday while executing a search warrant related to a narcotics investigation.

OPD says on June 21, the Owensboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit along with Patrol Officers conducted a search warrant in the 2000 block of West 9th Street related to an ongoing Narcotics Investigation. Police say a juvenile was located that had multiple pick-up orders who was armed with a handgun.

Police say this juvenile was charged with:

Possession of Handgun by a Minor – 1st Offense

Escape – 3rd Degree (2 Counts)

Fleeing or Evading Police – 1st Degree

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct – 2nd Degree

Terroristic Threatening – 3rd Degree

Possession of Controlled Substance – 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Opiates)

Possession of Marijuana

Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

OPD says the juvenile was transported to the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center for these charges along with three juvenile pick-up orders. Police say these orders stemmed from three separate investigations in which officers have been attempting to locate the juvenile. Police say the charges listed on the juvenile pick-up orders included:

Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree (Police Officer)

Menacing

Receiving Stolen Property – Under $10,000

Fleeing or Evading Police – 2nd Degree

Resisting Arrest Owensboro Police Department

Theft by Unlawful Taking – Automobile under $10,000

Receiving Stolen Property – Under $500

Fleeing or Evading Police – 2nd Degree

Criminal Trespass – 3rd Degree

OPD says this juvenile had previously been lodged at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center briefly on one occasion, but had numerous other charges that include: