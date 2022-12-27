OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) reported to an assault that further investigation revealed to be a stabbing.

OPD says on December 26, at 12:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of West 2nd Street regarding an assault. Police say upon arrival, officers located a man who stated he was in an altercation with another individual and had stabbed him.

OPD says the victim was located in the 1000 block of West 7th Street with multiple stab wounds. Officers say they rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived, and the victim was transported to an Owensboro hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene. OPD says following the investigation, Davion K. Perez, 20, of Owensboro, was charged with Assault – 1st Degree. Perez was lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center.