OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Officers with the Owensboro Police Department say they responded to the 500 block of Crittenden Street late Monday afternoon for a reported shooting.

Police tell us they found a man with a single gunshot wound who has since been transported a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Owensboro Police arrested 59-year-old Daniel B. Jackson in connection to the shooting. According to a police report, the shooting resulted from a dispute between neighbors.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.